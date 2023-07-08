FREE PODCAST 7/8 – WKPWP Interview Classic: Jerry Lawler interview w/Keller & Mitchell for one hour, plus more Memphis talk, VIP – backstage perspective from Monday’s Raw with PWTorch reader (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-28-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell interview WWE Raw TV announcer Jerry Lawler about Jackie Fargo and Memphis wrestling for the first hour, then Memphis wrestling expert Scott Bowden joins for the second-half of the show. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, VIP members get access to PWTorch reader Scotty Campbell discussing his backstage perspective from Monday’s Raw TV episode.
