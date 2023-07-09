FREE PODCAST 7/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Javier Machado joins Greg Parks to preview New Japan G1 Climax tournament and Impact Slammiversary, plus thoughts on AEW Collision so far and more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Javier Machado to preview the New Japan G1 Climax tournament as well as Impact Slammiversary. They take phone calls and emails on C.M. Punk, Jey Uso as a future champion, Grayson Waller, and more.
