Major change to key match at next Saturday’s Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary due to injury

Due to injury, Steve Maclin will be unable to participate in a key tag team match on next week’s Slammiversary event by Impact Wrestling. Maclin suffered what Impact described as a serious injury during Impact’s just-complete Down Under Tour in Australia.

Maclin was scheduled to team with Bully Ray against PCO & Scott D’Amore in what Impact called “a special grudge match.” The match will still take place, and Bully Ray’s new tag team partner will be announced live on “Busted Open” tomorrow.

“First and foremost, everyone at Impact Wrestling wishes Steve Maclin a full and speedy recovery,” said Santino Marella, Impact’s Director of Authority. “Whoever Bully Ray brings aboard as his new tag team partner will step into a violent fight, that’s for sure. PCO is fearless and nearly unstoppable; Scott D’Amore is bent on revenge against Bully Ray, so any new partner for Bully Ray also will feel the wrath of D’Amore and his 30 years of pro wrestling knowledge.”

Former NHL star Darren McCarty, a four-time Stanley Cup winner for the Detroit Red Wings, will be the Special Enforcer for this Special Grudge Match.

Slammiverary is one of Impact Wrestling’s premiere events of the year, airing live around the world on pay-per-view, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Slammiversary kicks off with the “Countdown to Slammiversary” show, streaming live and free at 7:30 p.m. ET on YouTube, Impact Plus (live player), and FITE. For all the latest Slammiversary news, as well as ticket information, go to: impactwrestling.com.

