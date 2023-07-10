News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/9 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Reigns-Lashley brawl, on-site correspondent on crowd reactions, Mailbag on pull-apart brawl, Coach’s dig at Ross, lack of Lesnar talk (133 min.)

July 10, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by cohost Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to discuss Monday Night Raw including the Roman Reigns-Bobby Lashley pull-apart brawl, the lack of Brock Lesnar references, the Sasha Banks-Bayley counseling sessions week two, Coach’s dig at Jim Ross’s rib injury, and more. They also take live calls and answer mailbag questions and speak in-depth to an on-site correspondent in Boston.

