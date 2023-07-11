FREE PODCAST 7/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Pomares: Cody’s promo, Summerslam options for Seth, Logan Paul-Ricochet, Becky-Stark, on-site report, callers (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mauricio Pomares from PWTorch.com. They begin with contrasting opinions on Cody Rhodes’s promo about Brock Lesnar. Then they talk with callers and an on-site correspondent about other aspects of the show including The Judgment Day dynamic, Zoey Stark beating Becky Lynch, the Logan Paul-Ricochet segment, the Gable Academy comedy segment, and more.
