AEW COLLISION FEUD TRACKER: Punk vs. Starks, FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold, Andrade vs. House of Black, Hobbs vs. Q.T., Women’s Division, more

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals

The tourney wraps up this week when C.M. Punk takes on “Absolute” Ricky Starks. This was the final most people, including me, expected when the bracket was released. Right up until the post-match attack by Samoa Joe last week, I thought there was a chance that Punk would turn heel on Starks in this match.

I still think there’s a chance Punk will turn heel (more on that momentarily), but it won’t be in this match. That said, I think Starks should go over. He could use the clout of winning more than Punk. He’s also the clear face in the match and I think a face should win one of the tournaments. I expect Punk to win though, because, well, it’s Punk.

Grade: N/A

FTR vs Bullet Club Gold

These two teams put on an excellent match on last week’s Collision. Tag team wrestling done well is like the perfect family harmony of sibling groups like the Bee Gees or the Pointer Sisters – there’s just nothing like it.

By virtue of their win in what was changed to an Eliminator match, Bullet Club Gold earned a title match. Jay White laid out the challenge for two-out-0f-three falls and FTR accepted thus this rivalry comes to ahead this week in one of the older school stipulations available.

After the first outing these teams had, this match has the distinct possibility of being one of the best tag team matches of the year. This is where the Punk heel turn becomes a possibility. I still there’s a chance Punk plays it straight in the tournament final and then returns to cost FTR the tag titles at the end of the night.

It would draw Starks back out given his previous relationship with FTR and give Collision an anchor feud with unambiguously heel Punk. Still, I expect FTR to retain their titles and move into the match with winners of the Blind Eliminator tournament although heel Bullet Club Gold defending against face MJF and Adam Cole could work too.

Grade: A (Just on last week’s match alone)

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. QTV

Q.T. Marshall’s foolishness cost Hobbs the match against Starks last week and, mercifully, it looks like Hobbs is finally finished with bootleg Harvey Levin and his faux TMZ crew. I expect Hobbs to be gunning for Q.T. only to have to go through Aaron Solo and Johnny TV first. That should hold Hobbs over for a few weeks.

My concern is once he’s canceled QTV, is a babyface Hobbs a good idea? It seems like he and Miro would be fighting for the same oxygen as monster faces. That seems rather perilous. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there I suppose.

Grade: Incomplete

Andrade vs. House of Black

This has to be my favorite feud on Collision. Malakai Black cut a very clear and not at all cryptic promo last week asserting that Andrade’s mask had been stolen because in Malakai’s opinion it was holding Andrade back from greatness. Given that Malakai is such the master manipulator, an expert in what Larry Zbyskyo termed “the game of human chess,” it’s hard to tell if he’s sincere and wants to lead Andrade to bigger heights or if it’s just a mind game

Andrade responded to Malakai’s promo by saying that his mask represented “his family, his culture, and his country” and when he takes it off it’s time to fight. Andrade wants his property back and there’s nothing gray about that. It still seems like he’s going to need backup to fend off the HOB, though. Maybe he recruits Komander and Vikingo to form a lucha faction. A trios match with those two teams would certainly be a lot of fun. Whatever the case I can’t wait to see what happens next.

Grade: A

Shawn Spears vs. Christian Cage/Luchasaurus

Like the one hit wonder that he is, Shawn Spears is back to playing his “Perfect 10” gimmick. While it drives our esteemed editor crazy, it doesn’t bother me any. Luchasaurus is going to beat Spears decisively in the Battle of the Belts portion of this week’s three hour block and Evil Steve Jobs will act like he won the match.

I don’t have a problem with the winner of this title match being obvious. I think it’s important to help refresh the title. Luchasaurus and Christian need to rack up some wins as opposed to immediately losing the title to their first serious opponent. Calling Spears serious is slightly a stretch, but this feud has gotten a two week build so that’s something.

My one quibble is that Shawn Spears said he promised his baby boy he wouldn’t give in to his dark side but he’s willing to go there because of Christian. Going back on that kind of promise should feel earned, it should feel necessary. Right now it just doesn’t.

I hope Luchasaurus just beats Spears and moves on to the next person, but I fear there’s a chance Wardlow returns especially if the match closes BOTB and that wouldn’t be good for anyone.

Grade: B (Nothing involving Shawn Spears could score any higher)

Miro vs ???

Miro cut a promo this week in which he reaffirmed his renunciation of his God, his gold, and his double-jointed hot wife and said the battle we’ve all been waiting for is coming. Thing is, I have no idea what battle he’s talking about. I still don’t see a good candidate to be Miro’s first victim, but I’ll be interested to see where this goes.

Grade: N/A

Scorpio Sky

Scorpio Sky is back. Having a competitive match with Action Andretti was certainly an inauspicious return, however. I think rebuilding Scorpio is going to be a project. Sky is like a singer who was in two different bands that did okay but not great and now he’s trying to go solo.

I think the best course of action might be to have Sky challenge Luchasaurus for the TNT Title and lose and then transition straight into a feud with face Ethan Page. There’s nothing particularly compelling about him as a face, but as heel I think his ceiling is much higher.

Women’s Division

The Women’s Owen Hart Tournament also concludes this week with Ruby Soho against either Athena or Willow Nightingale. I would guess that the final ends up being Ruby vs. Willow. If that’s what it comes down to, then it’s Ruby’s to lose.

The Outcasts have been on a roll as of late. They’ve got the Women’s World Title. Winning the Owen Cup would give them something else to brag about. It should also serve as a catalyst for the Homegrowns to finally get themselves together and start fighting as a group instead of individuals. I suspect most of that will take place on Dynamite, though.

Collision needs a women’s story of its own. I suggested Kris Statlander and the TBS Title take up residence but, upon further consideration, I think that’s fraught with risk. Having one women’s title on each show potentially equalizes the belts and that was never the intent. The Women’s World Title is supposed to be above the TBS Title. It’s probably better, then, that both titles float.

I think one way to have a women’s storyline unique to Collision would be for Andrade to recruit Diamante to join his potential new faction to help neutralize Julia Hart. Hart got a squash match on this past week’s Collision. She’s come a long way from the generic cheerleader escorting the Varsity Blondes to the ring. Her entrance, lip syncing and all, is great. She’s got the persona down to a T. I think her and Diamante could do some fun work together.

