VIP AUDIO 7/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Latest with Bloodline and MJF-Cole, Slammiversary preview, reviews of UFC PPV, Collision, Smackdown, Raw, NXT, Dynamite, Rampage (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown including the latest Bloodline developments
- Review of Raw including the latest with The Judgment Day
- Review of NXT with some thoughts on the viewership since WWE has pushed it more on Raw
- Review of AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, and AEW Dynamite with thoughts on the C.M. Punk vs. Samoa Joe match, the MJF-Adam Cole skits, and more.
- A preview of this weekend’s Slammiversary PPV from Impact Wrestling
- A review of the latest UFC PPV and a preview of this weekend’s event
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply