VIP AUDIO 7/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Latest with Bloodline and MJF-Cole, Slammiversary preview, reviews of UFC PPV, Collision, Smackdown, Raw, NXT, Dynamite, Rampage (114 min.)

July 13, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown including the latest Bloodline developments
  • Review of Raw including the latest with The Judgment Day
  • Review of NXT with some thoughts on the viewership since WWE has pushed it more on Raw
  • Review of AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, and AEW Dynamite with thoughts on the C.M. Punk vs. Samoa Joe match, the MJF-Adam Cole skits, and more.
  • A preview of this weekend’s Slammiversary PPV from Impact Wrestling
  • A review of the latest UFC PPV and a preview of this weekend’s event

