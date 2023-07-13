VIP AUDIO 7/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Latest with Bloodline and MJF-Cole, Slammiversary preview, reviews of UFC PPV, Collision, Smackdown, Raw, NXT, Dynamite, Rampage (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown including the latest Bloodline developments

Review of Raw including the latest with The Judgment Day

Review of NXT with some thoughts on the viewership since WWE has pushed it more on Raw

Review of AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, and AEW Dynamite with thoughts on the C.M. Punk vs. Samoa Joe match, the MJF-Adam Cole skits, and more.

A preview of this weekend’s Slammiversary PPV from Impact Wrestling

A review of the latest UFC PPV and a preview of this weekend’s event

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO