VIP AUDIO 7/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-11-2005) – Caldwell’s Weekend in Review: Will HBK turn heel before Summerslam Hogan match, Punk’s feelings on going to WWE, TNA-Spike, Eddie-Rey (30 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 11, 2005 debut episode of James Caldwell’s “Weekend in Review” covering the following topics:

Shawn Michaels and the potential for his turn on Hulk Hogan

What the match between Kane and Edge on that night’s edition of Raw could tell about Summerslam plans

Potential feuds for Shawn Michaels

PWG and ROH’s weekend of shows

Frankie Kazarian’s WWE status

C.M. Punk’s ROH and WWE status including Punk’s feelings on going to WWE

Recent TNA Impact happenings including feuds going into and out of No Surrender

TNA’s Spike TV deal

Eddie Guerrero’s performance in his program with Rey Mysterio

And more…

