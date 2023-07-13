Nikki Garcia (FKA Nikki Bella) reaches final round of Johnsonville Superhole IV prelim, details on next prelim airing on ESPN 2

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nikki Garcia (FKA Nikki Bella) reached the final round in her appearance in the Celebrity Cornhole match at the Johnsonville Superhole IV event in Mikwaukee, Wisc. on July 7.

The event saw celebrities teaming with ACL Pros in preliminary round action. Garcia teamed with ACL pro Eric Zocklein for the event, which aired on ESPN 2. Garcia and Zocklein beat country music singer Tyler Hubbard and his ACL Pro Dayton Webber in round 2 to advance to the final round of the preliminary. In the final round, Garcia and Zocklein lost to Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and ACL Pro Yetty Irwan.

The Johnsonville Superhole IV continues tomorrow in Canton, Ohio on ESPN 2 at 8p.m. Eastern. Celbrities competing include former NFL players Chad Ochocinco, Terrell “T.O.” Owens, Andre Reed, and Derrick Mason.

This is the final preliminary round before the finals take place on Aug. 4 in Rock Hill, S.C., which will be part of ESPN’s “Ocho Day,” which will feature obscure sports airing for one day on ESPN 2. The preliminary winners will be competing for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.