7/13 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Deonna Purrazzo open challenge, Knight vs. Bailey

-Subculture promo. They talked about getting to the top and winning the tag team titles at Slammiversary. [c]

-Angels promo. He said he had a chance now to spread his wings. He talked about the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary and said he wanted to get to the top. He said he would make his mark and “X” marks the spot.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera. They ran down the card for Slammiversary.

-Nick Aldis video. He talked about being asked to return to Impact. He said he would return but his goal was the world title. He said he was synonymous with being a world champion. Clips were shown from his early Impact days. He talked about winning the title.

(5) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. JODY THREAT

Jody Threat came out for the open challenge. Fans were split between the two wrestlers. Deonna and Jody traded the advantage early. Jody repeatedly clotheslined Deonna and suplexed her. Deonna regained the upper hand. [c]

Deonna had the upper hand, but Jody fought back. Deonna put Jody in an armbar, but Jody reached the ropes to break the hold. Deonna chopped Jody. Deonna slapped Jody. Jody suplexed Deonna and gave her the double knees to the back. Jody got a two count. Jody fought out of the Queen’s Gambit. Jody gave Deonna a headbutt and followed with a cannonball off the top rope and a clotheslines for a two count. Deonna gave Jody a pump kick and put her in an armbar, but Jody rolled through. Jody slammed Deonna for a close two count. Deonna put Jody in the Venus De Milo and Jody gave up.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 14:00.

After the match, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal attacked Deonna. The Death Dollz made the save. They were attacked by The Coven. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly attacked The Coven, but they got overwhelmed. Trinity ran in for the save to a big pop. Trinity cleared the ring, but backed into Deonna. Deonna dropped the belt and they both picked it up. Trinity hit Deonna and they traded punches. Security broke up the brawl as fans chanted “Let them fight!”

(D.L.’s Take: A good warm-up match for Deonna before her showdown with Trinity. This was Jody’s longest Impact match to date and she was impressive. Good show-closing angle as well).

-The show ended with a video of the Slammiversary competitors.

-After the sign-off, Scott D’Amore was on the phone and said they had tried everything, but this time PCO couldn’t come to life. He asked the person on the phone “can you?” as the camera focused on a Team Canada shirt.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A well-rounded go-home show. The video packages for the World Title and X Division matches were excellent and built anticipation. A good main event as well that set the table for Slammiversary. The bit at the end added some mystery of who would Scott D’Amore team with since it appears PCO won’t be there. Could it be Eric Young? Petey Williams? A-1?

