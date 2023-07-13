7/13 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Deonna Purrazzo open challenge, Knight vs. Bailey

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT
JULY 13, 2023
ATLANTA, GA AT CENTER STAGE
AIRED ON AXS TV (RECORDED)
REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt
-Highlights from last week. A clip was shown from Busted Open Radio where it was announced that Deaner would be filling in for the injured Steve Maclin to team with Bully Ray.
This was Wentz’s in-ring return to Impact. Bey did a rana and dropkicked Wentz. Bey double stomped Wentz in the back. Wentz regrouped on the outside. Ace and Trey argued. Wentz kicked Bey when he was distracted. Back in the ring, Wentz was in control. Trey interferred from the outside. Bey made a comeback. They traded kicks. Bey got a two count after a Code Red. Ace pulled Trey off the apron. Trey superkicked Ace. Bey knocked Trey down. Wentz used the distraction to get the pin on Bey.
WINNER: Zachary Wentz in 8:00.
(D.L.’s Take: Decent match with a predictable ending.)
-Footage from BTI of Dirty Dango vs. Heath. Dango taunted Santino about his daughter and security held back Santino. Dango decked Santino. Backstage, the Rascalz interrupted Santino and Scott D’Amore. The Rascalz wanted to be added to the tag team title match at Slammiversary. Santino said they cheated and he never promised that they would be added if they won. The Rascalz walked out and Trey said he would regret it. [c]
-Video on Alex Shelley winning the Impact Title from Steve Maclin and Nick Aldis winning the number one contender’s match.
Both wrestlers will b e in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. Bailey took Knight to the mat early. Fans were split in their support. Bailey took Knight to the mat again and got a two count this time. Knight armdragged, slammed, and splashed Bailey and got a two count. Knight caught Bailey with a crossbody block. Bailey went to the floor, but Knight missed a dive. Bailey kicked Knight and did a moonsault on him. [c]
Bailey gave Knight a series of kicks, followed by double knees to the back for a two count. Bailey delivered more kicks. Knight dropkicked Bailey. Knight dropkicked Bailey out of the ring and followed with a dive to the outside. Bailey kicked Knight as he was entering the ring and dove on him with his knees. He got another two count. Knight avoided kicks from Bailey. Knight gave Bailey a rana off the top rope. Bailey kicked Knight and they were both down. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. They got to their feet and traded punches. Bailey gave Knight the double knees. Knight met Bailey on the top rope and superplexed him. They traded pinfall attempts. Knight gave Bailey a spinebuster for a two count. Bailey backdropped Knight into the turnbuckles, then connected with the tornado kick. Bailey got the pin after the Ultima Weapon.
WINNER: “Speedball” Mike Bailey in 13:00.
(D.L.’s Take: Just a super match. The fans were hyped. Knight impresses me more each time I see him. This was quite a preview to the Ultimate X match.)
-Masha Slamovich/Killer Kelly video. They were shown on a split screen for much of the video. They warned The Coven that they were taking the tag team titles. Impressive production values.
-Joe Hendry walked to the ring and teased King more about his stripper career. Fans chanted “Stripper Kenny”. Yuya Uemura entered the ring. [c]
An angry King and Jean entered the ring as fans continued to chant “Stripper Kenny” and “Take It Off”. King kept his jacket on and tagged out. Jean and Yuya faced off. King and Jean double teamed Yuya. King punched Yuya. Hendry finally made the tag. Hendry clotheslined King. King kicked Hendry. Hendry gave King a fallaway slam. Hendry gave King a cutter. Jean kicked Hendry. Yuya dropkicked Jean. King gave Yuya a Tiger Driver. Hendry took off King’s jacket and the fans cheered. Hendry clotheslined King. King left up the ramp. Yuya kicked Jean. Hendry gave Jean the Standing Ovation and got the pin.
WINNER: Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura in 5:00.
(D.L.’s Take: Short but fun match. King was funny acting embarrassed after his jacket was taken off).
-Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week: Ultimate X match from Slammiversary 2013, which was won by Chris Sabin. [c]
-Lio Rush video with match footage and sound bites. Rush said he was not here to build Impact; he was here to win titles. He said we would find out at Slammiversary why he is called “The Bad Child.”
-Gia Miller interviewed Chris Sabin backstage. Sabin said Lio was one of the most talented wrestlers he had seen. He listed his own accomplishments. He said that Lio would be humbled and Sabin would retain the title.
Swann and Myers started the match. Swann dropkicked Myers. Swann and Sami double teamed Myers. Moose tagged and gave Sami a series of punches. Sami fought back but was kicked by Moose. Sami threw Moose and Sami over the top rope. Swann did a dive on Moose and Myers on the outside. Back in the ring, Swann booted Moose, but Moose knocked him to the floor. Myers attacked Swann on the floor. [c]
Myers had Swann in a chinlock. Myers kicked Swann in the head for a two count. Moose chopped Swann. Swann gave Moose a rana and got a two count. Moose chokeslammed Swann. Swann fought back with chops. Swann finally made the hot tag to Sami, who ran wild. Moose and Sami traded headbutts. Sami and Myers tagged in. Myers accidentally kicked Moose. Sami and Swann double teamed Myers. Swann gave Myers a cutter for a two count. Swann threw Myers into Moose. Swann gave Moose a rana off the top rope. Sami gave Moose a Death Valley Driver. Swann gave Moose a splash, but Moose kicked out of the pin attempt. Myers pulled Swann out of the ring. Moose gave Sami a low blow, followed by a spear for the pin.
WINNERS: Moose & Brian Myers in 14:00.
(D.L.’s Take: This ended up being a really solid tag team match that the fans were really into. Despite miscommunication on the team, it was a good win to establish Moose and Myers.)
-Subculture promo. They talked about getting to the top and winning the tag team titles at Slammiversary. [c]
-Angels promo. He said he had a chance now to spread his wings. He talked about the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary and said he wanted to get to the top. He said he would make his mark and “X” marks the spot.
-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera. They ran down the card for Slammiversary.
-Nick Aldis video. He talked about being asked to return to Impact. He said he would return but his goal was the world title. He said he was synonymous with being a world champion. Clips were shown from his early Impact days. He talked about winning the title.
Jody Threat came out for the open challenge. Fans were split between the two wrestlers. Deonna and Jody traded the advantage early. Jody repeatedly clotheslined Deonna and suplexed her. Deonna regained the upper hand. [c]
Deonna had the upper hand, but Jody fought back. Deonna put Jody in an armbar, but Jody reached the ropes to break the hold. Deonna chopped Jody. Deonna slapped Jody. Jody suplexed Deonna and gave her the double knees to the back. Jody got a two count. Jody fought out of the Queen’s Gambit. Jody gave Deonna a headbutt and followed with a cannonball off the top rope and a clotheslines for a two count. Deonna gave Jody a pump kick and put her in an armbar, but Jody rolled through. Jody slammed Deonna for a close two count. Deonna put Jody in the Venus De Milo and Jody gave up.
WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 14:00.
After the match, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal attacked Deonna. The Death Dollz made the save. They were attacked by The Coven. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly attacked The Coven, but they got overwhelmed. Trinity ran in for the save to a big pop. Trinity cleared the ring, but backed into Deonna. Deonna dropped the belt and they both picked it up. Trinity hit Deonna and they traded punches. Security broke up the brawl as fans chanted “Let them fight!”
(D.L.’s Take: A good warm-up match for Deonna before her showdown with Trinity. This was Jody’s longest Impact match to date and she was impressive. Good show-closing angle as well).
-The show ended with a video of the Slammiversary competitors.
-After the sign-off, Scott D’Amore was on the phone and said they had tried everything, but this time PCO couldn’t come to life. He asked the person on the phone “can you?” as the camera focused on a Team Canada shirt.
Leave a Reply