Nick Aldis departs Impact Wrestling following Slammiversary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nick Aldis finished his third tenure with Impact Wrestling this weekend, according to a report from PWInsider.

Aldis was in the main event of Slammiversary, which took place in Windsor, Ontario. He lost to Alex Shelley in an Impact World Championship match.

Aldis, 36, returned to Impact in April at Rebellion. He left the NWA last December, citing issues with NWA head Billy Corgan. Aldis worked for the company under its previous ownership from 2008-15 and again in 2017; he is a former Impact World Champion. He was under a short-term agreement with Impact Wrestling.

CHECK THIS OUT NEXT… KELLER’S TAKE: So far so good for Collision as Tony Khan deliberately attempts to create a different booking style and vibe for new series

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: A year into the Tony Khan ROH era, things look (AEW) Darker than ever