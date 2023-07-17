WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (7/14): Viewership down, demo ratings mixed, year-ago perspective

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox, according to PWTorch’s TV industry source, drew an average of 2.309 million viewers, the lowest number since June 9. The prior two weeks topped 2.5 million. The ten-week average heading into last week was 2.320 million, so Friday’s viewership was right in line with that average.

One year ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.310 million viewers. It’s a rare instance of this year’s viewership not beating the prior week’s viewership. That viewership one year ago was well above the summer 2022 average viewership of 2.060 million from June through August.

The 18-49 demo rating was down to 0.62 from 0.76 and 0.69 the prior two weeks. The prior ten week average was 0.61.

The 18-49 male demo held up by matching the prior week’s number of 0.76. The prior ten week average was 0.73.

Friday’s episode headlined with an advertised Asuka vs. Bianca Belair match. The show also included a major in-ring segment with Jey Uso, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa. Smackdown aired on cable channel FS1 this week rather than Fox broadcast network, so viewership will be way down.

