WWE Raw Ratings Report (7/10): Viewership, key demo rating, year-to-date averages, past year comparisons

Last night’s (7/10) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network drew an average of 1.809 million viewers, a drop from 1.828, 1.977, and 1.821 million viewers the prior three weeks. The average viewership so far this year headed into this week was 1.820 million, so it was slightly below average.

The hourly viewership was:

1st Hour: 1.851 million

2nd Hour: 1.869 million

3rd Hour: 1.707 million

That’s a first-to-third hour dropoff of 144,000 viewers, below the average of 225,000 so far this year headed into this week. The main event featured Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day.

One year ago, the July 10, 2022 Raw averaged 1.735 million viewers. The average through 28 weeks last year was 1.734 million viewers. Raw is drawing roughly 86,000 more viewers on average this year than last year.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.56 rating, up from 0.49 last week. The average so far this year was 0.55, so it was slightly above average.

