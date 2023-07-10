WWE Smackdown Ratings Report: Another big ratings and viewership number, comparison to early Smackdown on Fox peak numbers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown last Friday (7/7) averaged 2.561 million viewers on Fox broadcast network in the United States, up from the 2.510 million the prior week. It’s the second-highest viewership of the year behind only the 2.563 million it drew on June 2.

This episode was built around the Trial of the Tribal Chief segment with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and the Usos. That opening segment lasted 35 minutes. According to Wrestlenomics, the first quarter drew just over 2.5 million, the second quarter drew a show-peak average of just over 3 million viewers, and then it settled into a steady range of 2.366-2.474 million the final five quarter hours.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.76 rating, up from 0.69. It’s the highest 18-49 demo rating of this year and last year. It even beats some of the earliest demo ratings for Smackdown on Fox going back to late 2019.

After a 1.38 demo rating for the Fox premiere on Oct. 4, 2019, it dropped t0 0.96 the next week. For the rest of 2019, the Fox episodes of Smackdown averaged a 0.72 rating, so this week’s demo rating is higher than the 10 week average to close out 2019.

The first ten weeks of 2020, pre-pandemic, averaged a 0.74 demo rating and 2.498 million viewers. So Smackdown this week is beating some of the earliest and highest ratings and viewership averages in Smackdown on Fox history.

We’ll be looking at the minute-by-minute trends for Smackdown in a follow-up report here at PWTorch.

