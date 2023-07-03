WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (6/30): Viewership tops 2.5 million, demo rating strong, year-ago comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (6/30) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox drew 2.510 million viewers, the third time this year viewership topped 2.5 million and an increase over the prior week’s 2.354 million. One year ago, the July 1, 2022 episode drew 2.142 million viewers and a 0.49 demo rating.

Through 26 weeks this year, the average viewership for Smackdown on Fox has been 2.337 million viewers. The average through 26 weeks last year was 2.128 million.

The 18-49 demo rating came in at 0.69, up from 0.61. It’s tied for the second-highest demo rating of 2023. The average demo rating through 26 weeks is 0.60. Through 26 weeks later year, it averaged 0.52.

Smackdown emanated from London, England at o2 Arena and aired on delay later in the evening on Fox. It was the final stop before Money in the Bank the next day and featured Roman Reigns in a segment with Solo Sikoa and the Usos, an Asuka vs. Charlotte match for the Women’s Title, a tag team title match with Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Pretty Deadly, and Logan Paul on “The Grayson Waller Effect.”