AEW Rampage Ratings Report (6/30): Latest viewership and demo totals, is Collision affecting the show, year-to-year context

Last Friday’s (6/30) episode of AEW Rampage drew 450,000 viewers, the highest viewership total since Apr. 22. That’s a positive early sign that Rampage, in its usual timeslot, won’t settle in at a much lower typical viewership level than before Collision was added to the AEW weekly TV line-up. The sample size is small, though, obviously. Rampage had been bumped from its normal timeslot so often in recent months, it’ll take several weeks to get a sense of what impact Collision might be having on the viewership.

One year ago this week, Rampage derw 486,000 viewers.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.13 rating, up from 0.11 the prior week and tied for the highest since Apr. 14. The 18-49 male demo drew a 0.18, also the highest since Apr. 14.

The average demo rating so far this year is 0.12. Through 26 weeks last year, the demo rating was 0.17.

