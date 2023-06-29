AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (6/28): Lowest viewership and key demo rating of year, historical perspective

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite (6/28) drew an averaged of 809,000 viewers, down from 902,000 last week. The prior ten weeks averaged 857,000 viewers. One year ago, viewership was 1,023,000. The average through 26 weeks is 881,000. The average through 26 weeks last year was 958,000.

This week’s viewership was the lowest since May 3 drew 776,000 viewers. The prior rating under 800,000 was back on Nov. 16, 2022.

In the key 18-49 demo, Dynamite drew a 0.24 rating, the lowest rating since Oct. 23, 2021, but that was when the show wasn’t in its usual timeslot. It was still strong enough to rank no. 3 among all cable shows and was within 0.01 of tying for the top spot.

The male 18-49 demo dropped from 0.48 last week to 0.35 this week. That’s the lowest rating also since the Oct. 23, 2021 episode.

Wrestlenomics reports that the show averaged 940,000 in the first quarter hour and dropped every quarter until a low point in Q7 of 711,000 and a small rebound to 720,000 for the final quarter hour.

