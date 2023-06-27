AEW Collision Ratings Report: Second episode experiences sharp drop in viewers, comparison to Dynamite’s second week and NXT lately

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Collision on Saturday night (6/24) averaged 595,000 viewers according Nielsen data provided to PWTorch, a drop from the premiere episode’s 816,000 viewers. That’s a drop of 221,000 viewers (27 percent).

The 18-49 demo rating dropped from 0.33 to 0.21, a drop of 0.12 (36 percent).

By contrast, the first episode of AEW Dynamite on Sept. 18, 2019 drew 1.409 million viewers followed by the second episode on Sept. 25 drawing 1.140 million viewers. That’s a drop of 269,000 viewers (19 percent).

Saturday’s Collision still drew substantially more viewers than AEW Rampage the night before, which averaged 391,000 viewers.

Last Tuesday’s NXT episode, featuring Seth Rollins defending his WWE World Title against Bron Breakker, drew 773,000 viewers. The prior week’s viewership of 581,000 viewers was more typical. NXT’s 18-49 demo the last two weeks was 0.23 and 0.16. Collision’s first two demo ratings were 0.33 and 0.21, so AEW is still drawing better by a big percentage in the demo that networks and advertisers care most about.

Collision might end up settling in the viewership range of NXT but higher demo ratings on what is considered a more difficult night to draw young viewers.

The first episode of Collision did not promote the second episode of Collision, but Dynamite did set up a key match on Collision including C.M. Punk in an eight-man tag match plus the reveal of who would team with Sting & Darby Allin.

CHECK OUT LAST WEEK’S AEW COLLISION RATINGS REPORT: AEW Collision Ratings Report: Viewership and key demo ratings for debut episode built around return of C.M.Punk

NEW: Check out our new Ratings Reports Section at links below…

VIP MEMBERS (ad-free website) CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS

FREE SITE VISITORS CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS