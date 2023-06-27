News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/26 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cody vs. Priest, MITB hype including a Women’s Summit, Cody-Dominik verbal sparring, Carmelo Hayes vs. Balor, Sami vs. Gunther, more (21 min.)

June 27, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Carmelo Hayes making his Raw in-ring debut against Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest in the main event, Cody and Dominik exchanging words, a Women’s Money in the Bank Summit, Gunther vs. Sami Zayn, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*