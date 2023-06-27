FREE PODCAST 6/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Wells: NXT Champ Carmelo loses in Raw debut, final MITB hype, Cody vs. Priest, live callers, on-site report (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Kelly Wells from PWTorch. They begin by talking about current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes losing in his Raw debut. They also discuss with live callers the final Money in the Bank hype, Cody Rhodes-Dominik hype, and much more including looking ahead to Summerslam. They also have a brief chat with an on-site correspondent.

