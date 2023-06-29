NXT Ratings Report (6/27): Viewership drops after last week’s peak rating for Seth vs. Breakker, comparisons to Collision, year-ago data, 7-days totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA Network (6/27) drew an average of 622,000 viewers, down from the prior week’s 2023 high rating of 773,000.The average viewership after 26 weeks this year is 603,000. This week’s show, the second part of the two week “Gold Rush” series, was promoted on WWE Raw the night before and included Carmelo Hayes defeating Baron Corbin in the main event to retain the NXT Title.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 570,000 viewers, so this week’s viewership is up 52,000 viewers, an increase of 9 percent. Two years ago this week, NXT drew 636,000. Three years ago this week (6/25/2020), NXT drew 787,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, NXT drew a 0.17 rating. By comparison, the second episode of AEW Collision drew a 0.21 demo rating on Saturday with an average viewership of 595,000. These two series might be battling each week over “bragging rights” to being the fourth-highest rated show each week.

Collision also out drew NXT in the male 18-49 demo by a 0.29 to 0.22 margin. In the younger 18-34 male demo, NXT outdrew Collision by a 0.20 to 0.17 margin.

One year ago this week, NXT drew a 0.13 rating in that key demo, so this week’s demo rating was 0.04 higher.

Going back to the June 13 episode of NXT, after seven days of delayed viewing, the show drew 660,000 viewers, right in line with the prior four week’s average of 669,000.

