Impact Wrestling 6/29 Full Match Card

Nick Aldis will speak on his actions against Alex Shelley on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.
When: Thursday June 29, 2023
How To Watch: AXS TV
Impact Wrestling 6/29/23 Match Card
- Nick Aldis speaks
- Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel – X-Division Championship
- Trinity Fatu vs. Jai Vidal
- Kilynn King vs. Masha Slamovich
- Yuya Uemura vs. Kenny King
