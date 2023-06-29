News Ticker

Impact Wrestling 6/29 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 29, 2023

Nick Aldis will speak on his actions against Alex Shelley on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

When: Thursday June 29, 2023

How To Watch: AXS TV

Impact Wrestling 6/29/23 Match Card

  • Nick Aldis speaks
  • Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel – X-Division Championship
  • Trinity Fatu vs. Jai Vidal
  • Kilynn King vs. Masha Slamovich
  • Yuya Uemura vs. Kenny King

