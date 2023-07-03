Nicole Garcia (FKA Nikki Bella) announced for pro-am cornhole tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nicole Garcia (FKA Nikki Bella) is going to be playing in a pro-am cornhole event in Milwaukee, Wisc on July 7.

Garcia will bee playing in the American Cornhole League (ACL) in the Johnsonville Superhole IV tournament. The Johnsonville SuperHole IV is a series of pro-am events taking place across the U.S. during the spring and summer. The events will air on ESPN networks.

The events pair a celebrity with an ACL Pro. The goal is to advance to the finals in Rock Hll, S.C. in August while playing ofr a charity of their choice. Garcia will be teaming with pro Eric Zocklein against country music star Tyler Hubbard and pro Dayton Webber at the Summerfest music Festival in Milwaukee this Friday.

Other celeberties announced for the even are Aaron Jones of the Green Bay packers and former NFL player, and TV host and viral social influencer Spice Adams. Other notable names that have played in the tournament so far include Vinny Guaragnino (Jersey Shore), Charlotte Flair (WWE), Christy Carlson Romano (former Disney Channel star), Kendall Toole (Peloton instructor), Sanya Richards-Ross (Olympic Gold medalist and Real Housewives of Atlanta star), FOODGOD (influencer formerly known as Jonathan Cheban), and Marysol Patton (Real Housewives of Atlanta star).