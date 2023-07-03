Cactus Jack bobbledhead announced by FOCO

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cactus Jack’s first bobblehead is now available for pre-order from FOCO.

The bobblehead features Mick Foley in his Cactus Jack persona’s signature attire. It comes with the red flannel shirt, cheetah print pants, and his signature “Wanted Dead or Alive” t-shirt. Jack is featured standing on a ring themed base.

Jack’s name is displayed in front of the base along with his slogan. The Jack bobblhead will be limited to 223 units, retails for $65, and stands at 8 inches tall.