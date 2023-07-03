VIP AUDIO 7/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-25-2005) – Hot Five Stories including Draft Lottery, Vengeance, Daniel Bryan in France, Listener Mail, Q of Week on additional WWE PPVs, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 25, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

New Question of the Week on additional WWE pay-per-views.

The debut of Listener Mail.

A former WCW United States Champion comes out of retirement

Indy Lineup of the Week with an American Dragon in France.

The Hot Five Stories of the Weekend including Matt Hardy, Slammiversary, Vengeance, the Draft Lottery, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

