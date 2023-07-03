Complete lineups for NJPW Strong Independence Day events: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado feud headlines both nights of action, Eddie Kingston challenges Kenta on night 2 for Strong Openweight Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 1 and Night 2 take place on PPV on NJPW World on July 4 and July 5. You can purhcase both shows for a flat fee right now of $28.75 here

Here are the lineups for both events:

NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 1, July 4, Korakuen Hall. (Airs live with English and Japanese commentary at 5:10 a.m. Eastern time on NJPW World PPV)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Bullet Club (Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors)

Jon Moxley & Homicide vs. El Desperado & Jun Kasai in a Exciting Encounter Doomsday No DQ match

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Bullet Club (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd)

Tom Lawlor vs. Kosei Fujita

Lance Archer & Alex Zayne & Ryohei Oiwa vs. JR Kratos & Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Bad Dude Tito vs. The DKC

Willow Nightingale & Momo Kohgo vs. Giulia & Thekla

Ryusuke Taguchi & Yoh & Oskar Leube vs. Kengo & Dragon Libre & Takahiro Katori – Pre-show match

NJPW Strong Independence Night 2, July 5, Korakeun Hall (Aires live with English and Japanese commentary at 5:10 a.m. Eastern time on NJPW World PPV)