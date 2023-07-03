News Ticker

Complete lineups for NJPW Strong Independence Day events: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado feud headlines both nights of action, Eddie Kingston challenges Kenta on night 2 for Strong Openweight Championship

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

July 3, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 1 and Night 2 take place on PPV on NJPW World on July 4 and July 5. You can purhcase both shows for a flat fee right now of $28.75 here

Here are the lineups for both events:

NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 1,  July 4, Korakuen Hall. (Airs live with English and Japanese commentary at  5:10 a.m. Eastern time on NJPW World PPV)

  • IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Bullet Club (Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors)
  • Jon Moxley & Homicide vs. El Desperado & Jun Kasai in a Exciting Encounter Doomsday No DQ match
    NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Bullet Club (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd)
  • Eddie Kingston & Rocky Romero vs. Kenta & Gedo
  • Tom Lawlor vs. Kosei Fujita
  • Lance Archer & Alex Zayne & Ryohei Oiwa vs. JR Kratos & Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
  • Bad Dude Tito vs. The DKC
  • Willow Nightingale & Momo Kohgo vs. Giulia & Thekla
  • Ryusuke Taguchi & Yoh & Oskar Leube vs. Kengo & Dragon Libre & Takahiro Katori – Pre-show match

NJPW Strong Independence Night 2, July 5, Korakeun Hall (Aires live with English and Japanese commentary at 5:10 a.m. Eastern time on NJPW World PPV)

  • NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Kenta vs. Eddie Kingston
  • Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado in a Final Death match
  • IWGP Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Bullet Club (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd)
  • NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Giulia
  • Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii & The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor & Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
  • Archer & Alex Zayne vs. Bad Dude Tito & Kosei Fujita
  • Bullet Club (Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors) vs. Yoh & Rocky Romero & Ryohei Oiwa vs. TJP & Francesco Akira
  • JR Kratos vs. Oskar Leube
  • Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato & Boltin Oleg vs. Dragon Libre & Takahiro Katori & Rekka – Pre-show match

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*