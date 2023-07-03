Complete lineups for NJPW Strong Independence Day events: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado feud headlines both nights of action, Eddie Kingston challenges Kenta on night 2 for Strong Openweight Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 1 and Night 2 take place on PPV on NJPW World on July 4 and July 5. You can purhcase both shows for a flat fee right now of $28.75 here
Here are the lineups for both events:
NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 1, July 4, Korakuen Hall. (Airs live with English and Japanese commentary at 5:10 a.m. Eastern time on NJPW World PPV)
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Bullet Club (Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors)
- Jon Moxley & Homicide vs. El Desperado & Jun Kasai in a Exciting Encounter Doomsday No DQ match
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Bullet Club (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd)
- Eddie Kingston & Rocky Romero vs. Kenta & Gedo
- Tom Lawlor vs. Kosei Fujita
- Lance Archer & Alex Zayne & Ryohei Oiwa vs. JR Kratos & Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
- Bad Dude Tito vs. The DKC
- Willow Nightingale & Momo Kohgo vs. Giulia & Thekla
- Ryusuke Taguchi & Yoh & Oskar Leube vs. Kengo & Dragon Libre & Takahiro Katori – Pre-show match
NJPW Strong Independence Night 2, July 5, Korakeun Hall (Aires live with English and Japanese commentary at 5:10 a.m. Eastern time on NJPW World PPV)
- NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Kenta vs. Eddie Kingston
- Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado in a Final Death match
- IWGP Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Bullet Club (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd)
- NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Giulia
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii & The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor & Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
- Archer & Alex Zayne vs. Bad Dude Tito & Kosei Fujita
- Bullet Club (Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors) vs. Yoh & Rocky Romero & Ryohei Oiwa vs. TJP & Francesco Akira
- JR Kratos vs. Oskar Leube
- Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato & Boltin Oleg vs. Dragon Libre & Takahiro Katori & Rekka – Pre-show match
