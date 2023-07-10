AEW Rampage Ratings Report: One of the lowest viewerships for series when in its regular timeslot, yearly average, 2022 comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Rampage on Friday on TNT (7/7), the 100th episode, drew 368,000 viewers, down from 450,000 viewers the prior week and one of the lower ratings for the series when in its standard Friday nigh 10 p.m. ET timeslot. The average this year so far is 404,000.

This episode featured The Young Bucks & Hangman Page vs. The Dark Order, Hikaru Shida vs. Marina Shafir, and two Owen Hart Cup tournament matches.

In the key demo rating, it drew a 0.12 rating, up from 0.13 the prior week. The average so far this year is 0.12, but that includes many weeks Rampage was bumped to a different time on Friday or bumped to Saturday. One year ago on July 8, it drew an average of 428,000 viewers.

A lot of eyes on whether Collision on Saturday nights is ultimately going to siphon viewers from Rampage on Fridays since Collision is being booked and presented an equal to Dynamite as a signature live series whereas the one-hour, mostly pre-taped Rampage features secondary matches and wrestlers most of the time.

