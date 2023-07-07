AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Viewership and demo rating rebound, comparisons to yearly average and year-ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT drew an average of 855,000 viewers, up from 809,000 last week. The average viewership this year is 880,000. In 2022 through 27 weeks, the average viewership for Dynamite was 959,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating, up from 0.24 last week. The average through 27 weeks this year is 0.30. The average through 27 weeks last year was 0.37.

Dynamite ranked no. 1 among all cable shows in the 18-49 demographic.

