VIP AUDIO 7/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (7-1-2005): In-depth analysis of Draft Lottery roster changes including Batista, RVD, Christian, will Hogan’s return to Raw help Cena, Lesnar, Hardy, Samoa Joe’s TNA potential (66 min.)

July 1, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller

An in-depth breakdown and analysis of each of the names who shifted brands this month, including the big name lottery picks and secondary trades made on Thursday night…

Analysis of Hulk Hogan’s return to Raw and teaming with Shawn Michaels and John Cena leads to an in-depth discussion of his history of doing more harm than good over the years when opportunities arose to elevate and endorse other top babyfaces…

Matt Hardy had a big decision to make. What does Mitchell expect will be Hardy’s choice and why, and does he agree or disagree with that potential decision…

What is Samoa Joe’s potential in TNA, how has he been utilized thus far, and what is his upside, including some specific ideas on how to utilize him…

Some brief talk about Brock Lesnar’s situation, and more..

