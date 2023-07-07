WWE announces city and arena for Survivor Series this November

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced this morning that Survivor Series on Nov. 25 this year will take place in suburban Chicago, Ill. at Allstate Arena (once known as the Rosemont Arena). There will be a pre-sale date for tickets on Wednesday, July 19. Registration is required here. Regular on-sale date is July 21.

The 2019 and 1989 editions of Survivor Series were also at the Rosemont Arena.

Surivivor Series is one of WWE’s marquee legacy PPV titles, dating back to 1987 when it was created to oppose a WCW Starrcade event that same night. Survivor Series reduced Starrcade’s availability to fans on PPV since most cable companies didn’t have the capacity to offer two live PPVs on the same night. It was one of the financial blows to Jim Crockett Promotions that led to him selling to Ted Turner the next year.

