AEW COLLISION FEUD TRACKER: Debut column looking at the early feuds on AEW’s new show including CM Punk, Andrade, FTR

Before we get into let me introduce myself. I’m Zach Barber. If you are a regular listener to various free and VIP PWTorch podcasts you know me simply as Zach in Texas. I’m a sort of practicing (that’s a long discussion for another time) music historian and the Torch’s second PhD behind Bruce Hazelwood. I’ve been watching wrestling for over 25 years, so I like to think I know bit too much about it. If you’ve heard any of my emails read on podcasts, you know I’m a huge AEW fan and very happy to be joining PWTorch to write this new weekly Collision Feud Tracker.

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals

This has been the overall biggest story across the first three weeks of Collision. The quarterfinals were held over the course of last week’s show. Powerhouse Hobbs defeated “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes in a fun, if slightly too competitive match. “Absolute” Ricky Starks outlasted “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson in a not-as-good-as-their-first-encounter fight. Samoa Joe choked out Roderick Strong after a very physical contest. That leaves us with two semifinal matches that are revisitations of old rivalries, Hobbs vs Starks and Punk vs Joe.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks traded wins last year, leaving their feud at one apiece. Their semifinal will be the rubber match. C.M. Punk and Samoa Joe had one of the most famous and well-respected trilogies in wrestling history in Ring of Honor. If you know that history you know that Samoa Joe won the third match after the first two ended in draws, therefore Punk has never beaten Joe. This feud goes back 20 years and, if their match on Saturday is half as good as their previous ones, it will be must-see TV, especially since it’s more likely than not that Punk scores his first win over, perhaps, his greatest rival.

FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold

FTR and Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White & Juice Robinson have been feuding since Double or Nothing when Dax and Cash came to the aid of Ricky Starks.

This feud has been a lot of fun and they’ve managed to find ways to hold off on a straight up tag team match until now. The match should be very good. While I assume the feud continues on past next week either way, I think there’s a realistic chance that the dynamic changes and that Punk turns heel by costing FTR the tag titles and joins the Bang Bang Gang.

I don’t necessarily want FTR to lose the titles. but I think Punk is better positioned as heel with FTR as babyfaces chasing the titles, and it potentially sets up a Punk-Starks program from the finals of the Owen onward. Those promos would be a blast.

Andrade El Idolo vs. The House of Black

Andrade and the House of Black (HOB) has been a psychological thriller of a feud. Andrade tapped out Buddy Matthews on the debut of Collision in an excellent match. He followed that up with a super physical match with Brodie King that ended with a DQ.

The psychological subtext of this feud, however, has been centered around the mask Andrade wears to the ring. Julia Hart – the Stevie Nicks of AEW as I like to think of her – teased touching the mask the first week and then outright stole it two weeks ago. Last week Malaki Black, in one of his typically cryptic, mind-gamey promos, taunted Andrade with the mask.

Is the HOB targeting Andrade? If so, why? Are they trying to recruit him? It doesn’t seem like he’s been re-linked with LFI, so who might Andrade enlist to try and fight the “cucarachas,” as he called them. So many questions. So many reasons to tune in.

Miro vs ???

Right now Miro has returned, renounced his God, his gold, and his beautiful wife, and he is getting the squash match treatment. He’s being allowed to look dominant and destructive. Obviously, that cannot last forever. Right now, though it’s working, and I can’t think of anyone to be Miro’s first feud at the moment. Whoever the poor schmuck is, it’ll have to be someone who Miro can go through like a hot knife through butter. He doesn’t need to be losing any time soon.

Shawn Spears vs. Christian Cage/Luchasaurus

Shawn Spears returned last week and immediately established himself as the first feud for the TNT Champion. Technically, that’s Luchasaurus, but it’s clear Christian a/k/a Evil Steve Jobs, sees himself as champion. (Incidentally when the late Mr. Jobs pioneered the turtleneck and jeans look, I don’t think he expected it to be used for such wickedness, but I digress.)

I expect Christian to take on Spears himself and summarily defeat him. That’s not a bad thing, though. The TNT Title needs some rehab after months of being passed off from person to person. A quick first feud that ends in a decisive win for the champion is just what has been missing for the last few months.

AEW Women’s Division

Each of the first three episodes of Collision has featured a different women’s match with a different focus. They’ve yet to establish a consistent weekly feud for the women. It seems like the main story between The Outcasts and the Homegrowns is primarily on Dynamite. Perhaps Kris Statlander and the TBS title will find their home on Collision. Only time will tell but they ought to get something going soon.

