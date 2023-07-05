AEW Collision Ratings Report (7/1): Another big drop over the holiday week, comparisons to NXT and Rampage, 7-day total for episode 1

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision drew 452,000 viewers, down from 595,000 the prior and 816,000 for the premiere episode two weeks ago. It was the Fourth of July holiday weekend, so perhaps this viewership is lower than it would have been otherwise for show. The show included Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks and Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong, plus an advertised match with MJF against an unnamed opponent and MJF in action.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.13 rating, down from 0.21 and 0.33 the prior two weeks. In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.18, down from 0.29 and 0.48. The younger 18-34 male demo drew a 0.03 rating, down from 0.17 and 0.36, perhaps an indication that younger viewers were celebrating the holiday weekend somewhere other than in front of their TVs.

NXT the prior Tuesday drew 622,000 viewers, easily outdrawing Collision. NXT also outdrew collision in the key 18-49 demo with a 0.17 rating (compared to Collision’s 0.13).

AEW Rampage the night before in its standard timeslot drew 450,000 viewers and a 0.13 key demo rating, with a 0.18 in the 18-49 male demo and a 0.07 in the younger male 18-34 demo. So Rampage drew a slightly lower viewership (2,000) and the same key 18-49 demo rating and a higher rating in the younger 18-34 demo.

The premiere episode of Collision drew a total of 952,000 viewers after seven days of delayed viewing, an increase from the 816,000 live and same-night viewership. That increase of 136,000 viewers is similar to the increase over seven days for that week’s June 14 Dynamite, which drew an additional 130,000 viewers.

