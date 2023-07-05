VIP AUDIO 7/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (6-28-2005): Hulk Hogan’s return, WWE goes public with JBL-Meanie backstage incident, Lesnar’s likely future, TNA’s TV situation, Matt Hardy’s big choice, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 28, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:
- Matt Hardy’s big choice
- Hulk Hogan’s return
- ECW DVD release
- WWE going public with the JBL-Meanie situation
- Brock Lesnar’s likely future now that he wants to return
- The inside story on what was up with the Kevin Nash and Marty Jannetty quips by Jericho and Christian, TNA’s TV situation
- And more.
This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.
