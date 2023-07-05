WWE touts that Money in the Bank in London was the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE, which has been drawing very good crowds and, in several cases, record revenues at various cities for Raw and Smackdown this year, is touting today an all-time record. WWE announced today, via media release, that Saturday’s Money in the Bank set a new record for highest-grossing arena event in WWE history. WWE also noted that Smackdown the night before became the highest-grossing Smackdown of all time. The two events generated a combined gate of more than $5.4 million.

The media release also notes that MITB also set new records for viewership, sponsorship, merchandise and social media. The following are additional stats WWE provided:

Viewership jumped 17 percent from last year’s record, and surpassed the last U.K. premium live event – Clash at the Castle – by 30 percent.

Sponsorship revenue was up nine percent versus the record set in 2022.

MITB marked the highest-grossing arena event for venue merchandise in WWE history.

MITB set a new record for On Location fan experience packages, becoming the highest-grossing non-WrestleMania event ever.

The event became the most social Money in the Bank of all-time, with video views of the Bloodline Civil War match reaching 40 million in the first 48 hours –a 4x jump from the top clip at Night of Champions, Jimmy Uso superkicking Roman Reigns.

Additionally, Friday’s episode of Smackdown on Fox drew 2.51 million total viewers, up 17 percent versus a year ago, and was No. 1 in the 18-49 demographic with a .7 rating and 897K total viewers, up 39 percent versus a year ago.

