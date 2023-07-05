Logan Paul comments on Money in the Bank match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Logan Paul says he’s beat up after his appearance in the Money in the Bank ladder match over the weekend. During his Impaulsive podcast, Paul discussed his showing at the event and had some words for the fans in London.

“I’m a little beat up,” Paul said. “It’s also been the craziest week of my life. We traveled to like five countries and launched Prime in Germany, Spain, Denmark, and Norway, and Money in the Bank ruined my life. I lost, and I’m a wanker, I guess. Whatever. These fans go so hard in this city. They have no respect for what I do. I’m sacrificing my body out there.

“I jumped onto Damien Priest onto a ladder — frog-splashed him, and bounced off this human like a trampoline. I felt his ribcage crush under the weight of my sixty-inch box jump. And they started chanting, ‘You still suck! You still suck!'” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Paul lost the match to Damian Priest, who now holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and a shot at a championship of his choice whenever he wants one. Iyo Sky won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

