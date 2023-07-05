News Ticker

AEW Dynamite 7/5 Full Match Card

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 5, 2023

Tournament action in both the Owen Hart Cup and Blind Eliminator tournaments lead the night on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday July 5, 2023

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 7/5 Match Card

  • Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta
  • Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho – Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match
  • MJF & Adam Cole vs. TBD – Blind Eliminator Tournament Match
  • Chris Jericho speaks
  • Jon Moxley speaks
  • Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy – Blind Eliminator Tournament Match

