AEW Dynamite 7/5 full match card

Tournament action in both the Owen Hart Cup and Blind Eliminator tournaments lead the night on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
When: Wednesday July 5, 2023
Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
How To Watch: Live on TBS
AEW Dynamite 7/5 Match Card
- Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta
- Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho – Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match
- MJF & Adam Cole vs. TBD – Blind Eliminator Tournament Match
- Chris Jericho speaks
- Jon Moxley speaks
- Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy – Blind Eliminator Tournament Match
