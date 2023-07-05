AEW Dynamite 7/5 full match card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tournament action in both the Owen Hart Cup and Blind Eliminator tournaments lead the night on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

When: Wednesday July 5, 2023

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

How To Watch: Live on TBS

AEW Dynamite 7/5 Match Card

Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho – Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match

MJF & Adam Cole vs. TBD – Blind Eliminator Tournament Match

Chris Jericho speaks

Jon Moxley speaks

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy – Blind Eliminator Tournament Match

