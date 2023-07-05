SPOILER: NJPW Strong Independence Day championship match results

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Two major championships changed hands during night two of the NJPW Strong Independence Day event on Wednesday.

First, Eddie Kingston defeated Kenta to become the new NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. Giulia also defeated Willow Nightingale to win the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1676608859069202435

#andNEW Giulia is your new #njpwSTRONG Women's Champion as she defeated Willow Nightingale in Korakuen Hall! Independence Day report:https://t.co/TxuEbDhRiA Order the replay now!https://t.co/cKw7bm20LW pic.twitter.com/f7R6iqKNqS — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 5, 2023

In the main event of the show, Jon Moxley defeated El Desperado in a Final Death Match.

CATCH-UP: RADICAN’S TAKE: Analysis of the big stories from NJPW Independence Day Night 1 PPV