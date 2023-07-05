News Ticker

SPOILER: NJPW Strong Independence Day championship match results

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 5, 2023

NJPW Strong Independence Day Spoiler
Two major championships changed hands during night two of the NJPW Strong Independence Day event on Wednesday.

First, Eddie Kingston defeated Kenta to become the new NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. Giulia also defeated Willow Nightingale to win the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

In the main event of the show, Jon Moxley defeated El Desperado in a Final Death Match.

