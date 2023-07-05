AEW announces streaming deal with Vix

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced on Wednesday that it had reached a streaming deal with Vix to stream AEW content in Latin America and the Caribbean. Vix is the world’s largest Spanish language streaming service. AEW content will be available on the platform beginning with the 7/5 edition of AEW Dynamite.

“ViX, the world’s leading Spanish-language streaming service owned by TelevisaUnivision, and top American professional wrestling promoter, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), announce a multi-year agreement that will bring AEW’s premium matches and entertainment exclusively to ViX subscribers in Mexico, as well as countries in Latin America* and the Caribbean*,” AEW wrote in a press release.

“AEW is the new professional wrestling league that is taking the world by storm with its meteoric rise, record-breaking viewership ratings, a world-class roster of stars, as well as highly entertaining, high-quality product.

Starting today, Wednesday, July 5th, subscriber to ViX’s premium plan in the regions listed above will have access to the most exciting action from AEW each week:

“AEW: Dynamite” – Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CDMX

“AEW: Rampage” – Fridays at 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CDMX

“AEW: Collision” – AEW’s newest show, on Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CDMX

This exclusive transmission agreement for ViX also includes several special wrestling events such as: AEW’s quarterly “Battle of the Belts” special; the popular pay-per-view events on a 30-day delay: “Revolution,” “Double or Nothing,” “All Out,” and “Full Gear;” and more than 190 episodes with commentary in Spanish of “AEW: Dark” and “AEW: Dark Elevation.” All these specials will be available on the AVOD service of the streaming platform.

The agreement between ViX and AEW brings top level wrestling to its dedicated fans in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean who can start enjoying impressive battles directly to their homes and mobile devices today with AEW Dynamite streaming at 6 p.m. CDMX on ViX.”

