FREE PODCAST 7/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review UFC 290 card + 5 Yrs Ago Slammiversary Post-show with Parks & McMahon (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review a loaded UFC 290 card. They discuss the praise that the card has received, the epic title fights, and the Israel Adesanya-DDP faceoff. They close the show by Rick giving a Slap Fight update.

Then we jump back five years (7-22-2018) to Wrestling Night in America with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks and PWTorch.com contributor Mike McMahon who broke down the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary card from all angles. Included is discussion of Tessa Blanchard’s role in the company going forward, the ECW influence on the show, the need for a top babyface standard-bearer in the company, plus an in-depth analysis of each match on the card. Matches included Austin Aries vs. Moose, Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan, LAX vs. The OGz, Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO