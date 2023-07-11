Heated words exchanged after Raw’s main event last night by wrestlers involved after botch spots during match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After last night’s main event tag match on Monday Night Raw, the wrestlers involved got into a heated discussion when they got backstage over a few botched spots. PWInsider was the first to report on the incident.

There were reportedly some late changes to the match right before ring entrances took place which then led to some confusion as they were executing certain sequences late in the match. There was a Blue Thunder Bomb by Sami that Balor wasn’t expecting. Sami hit a Blue Thunder Bomb successfully a minute later. Earlier there was a spot where Balor went for a Slingblade, but Seth Rollins wasn’t expecting it and they just sort of crumpled and regrouped. Corey Graves acknowledged both on commentary and tried to cover for it.

When the wrestlers got backstage, frustrations were expressed over the fact that some late alterations to plans led to sloppiness in the match. It’s common for wrestlers after a match to wait for each other to get backstage and discuss their match. Usually they thank each other for the match, but sometimes they discuss issues that might not have gone smoothly. This instance just got heated enough to “make news.”

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are known to be sticklers for details in their matches, which has tested the patience of some wrestlers at times in WWE, one source tells PWTorch. Sami, as characterized by a second source, tends to drive people crazy all the time and is known for trying to revise match plans to make himself look better up to the last seconds before heading to the ring. In this situation, though, we haven’t heard specifics as to who pushed for late changes in the match and who was being blamed for the botched spots.

