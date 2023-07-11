News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Collision’s ratings after four weeks, Bloodline storyline, Summerslam main events, Slammiversary, MJF-Cole, more (140 min.)

July 11, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • AEW Collision so far including ratings and the different pace of the show
  • C.M. Punk vs. Samoa Joe and general thoughts on Punk’s performance so far
  • Bloodline saga including Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at Summerslam
  • The Judgment Day growing into a compelling faction
  • More from AEW and WWE TV
  • Impact’s Slammiversary PPV thoughts

MAILBAG TOPICS INCLUDING…

  • Is L.A. Knight too old to push
  • The MJF-Adam Cole storyline so far

THEN MORE MAILBAG TOPICS IN THE VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW…

  • Where is the Becky Lynch feud with Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark headed?
  • Some NXT topics
  • And more…

