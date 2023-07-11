FREE PODCAST 7/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Collision’s ratings after four weeks, Bloodline storyline, Summerslam main events, Slammiversary, MJF-Cole, more (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- AEW Collision so far including ratings and the different pace of the show
- C.M. Punk vs. Samoa Joe and general thoughts on Punk’s performance so far
- Bloodline saga including Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at Summerslam
- The Judgment Day growing into a compelling faction
- More from AEW and WWE TV
- Impact’s Slammiversary PPV thoughts
MAILBAG TOPICS INCLUDING…
- Is L.A. Knight too old to push
- The MJF-Adam Cole storyline so far
THEN MORE MAILBAG TOPICS IN THE VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW…
- Where is the Becky Lynch feud with Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark headed?
- Some NXT topics
- And more…
