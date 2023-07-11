WWE Raw Off-Air Happenings: Biggest pops, crowd chants, Priest forgot something, attendance, non-televised matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch reader Jeff McGann attended Raw last night in Buffalo, N.Y. and called into the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show with details of what happened in the arena.

-The arena was pretty packed. (WrestleTix reported that over 9,000 were distributed for the event. The last time WWE was in KeyBanks Arena was Dec. 2 last year for Smackdown and it drew 6,570, so a big improvement and another sign of WWE momentum.)

-Biggest pops of the night were for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. There was a pretty big dropoff for third. The table spot during Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa got the third-biggest reaction probably.

-Seth’s music got a big crowd reaction both times it was played for his entrance.

-The low point of crowd investment was for the women’s tag match, which only lasted a few minutes. There were some Buffalo Bills chants during this.

-The crowd chanted about the size of Miz’s balls during his match.

-The crowd was with Ricochet for the most part, but it might’ve had most to do with the fact that he was trash-talking Logan Paul. When Logan came out, fans were mostly focused on booing him.

-Shayna Baszler got a pretty decent reaction when she came out. There was a “Shayna’s gonna kill you!” chant briefly. I think they should make Baszler the babyface in this officially.

-When Damien Priest first came out for the six-man main event, he forgot the Money in the Bank briefcase. Ring announcer Samantha Irvin ran out with it. Samantha was great all night, by the way.

-As a final note, I have a lengthy commute to work and I really appreciate all of the VIP podcasts that keep me company during those drives. It’s well worth the monthly membership price. Like Mick Foley off the cage, take that leap, everyone!

MAIN EVENT TAPING

-Natalya beat Xia li in the first match. Natalya got a big p0p coming out.

-Indi Hartwell beat Dana Brooke. Dana didn’t get much of a fan response at all.

