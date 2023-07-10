WWE Smackdown Off-Air Notes: Non-televised matches, records that were set, Vince McMahon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN OFF-AIR NOTES

JULY 7, 2023

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

NOTES

•Last Friday’s WWE Smackdown set a record for the most revenue for any Smackdown in the United States or Canada with over $1.4 million dollars in ticket sales. It was also the highest revenue night for any WWE event at Madison Square Garden ever.

•Vince McMahon was in attendance, but not on headset at the Gorilla Position. MSG is Vince’s home away from home and he has always regarded MSG attendance as a leading indicator of whether business is going well. Whenever a big WWE event is near the New York or Boston market, people expect Vince to appear in person backstage now.

PRE-SMACKDOWN DARK MATCH

(A) Zelina Vega beat Lacey Evans with a sunset flip

POST-SMACKDOWN DARK MATCHES

(B) Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn beat Pretty Deadly when Owens hit a stunner.

(C) Seth Rollins beat Finn Balor with a stomp and a pin in about eight minutes.

[Thanks to PWTorch correspondent Mike Omansky for the results of non-TV matches]

