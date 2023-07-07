7/7 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Trial in Tribal Court, Grayson Waller Effect with Edge, Theory vs. Sheamus US Title, Kross vs. Styles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JULY 7, 2023

NEW YORK, NY AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a video recap of the Bloodline Civil War from this past Saturday at Money in the Bank. The video went to black and only played the audio as Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns for the victory. The video ended with an image of Reigns sulking at ringside as the Usos celebrated in the ring.

-The camera panned the crowd as Michael Cole introduced the show in Madison Square Garden. They then showed a graphic for Reigns in Tribal Court tonight. The graphic transitioned to the Grayson Waller Effect with Edge as the special guest. Wade Barrett hyped the segment.

-The Usos made their entrance to a loud pop from the crowd. The crowd sang the theme song as the Usos made their way to the ring. They wore new red shirts that said “The Real Ones”. Barrett said that the Usos haven’t passed their bar exams and have no legal qualifications in the state of New York.

-Jey and Jimmy stood in the center of the ring with microphones. The crowd chanted “Uso”. Jey said that the Usos are now in your city. Jimmy said it felt good. He said that “they” said Reigns couldn’t be beat, but he got beat at Money in the Bank. Jimmy said one, two, three.

-Paul Heyman appeared on the stage with Solo Sikoa. The crowd booed. Heyman addressed the crowd and introduced himself. Sikoa and Heyman entered the ring. Heyman said that he will be defense council in the Tribal Court. The Usos told Heyman to shut his mouth. Heyman laughed and said no. He said he was going to spell it out so even the Usos can understand. Heyman said the Usos can’t tell him to stop talking. He said there’s only one man in WWE who can tell him to stop talking. Sikoa put his hand on the mic and Heyman paused. The crowd chanted “Solo, Solo”. Sikoa walked to the corner as Heyman looked on in shock.

-Roman Reigns’ music played and he made his entrance. Cole ran down the list of champions who have reigned longer than Reigns. Reigns posed on the ramp as pyro exploded behind him. Cole said that Reigns’ grip on the family has slipped and his Tribal Court is next. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: The moment with Sikoa was powerful. That sell by Heyman was something else. I expected Reigns’ music to interrupt Heyman, not Sikoa. Awesome little tidbit there and something that could certainly come into play down the line. Another good example of things that should be so small meaning so much more in this story. Really cool moment.)

-Back from break, Reigns stood in the middle of the ring with Heyman at his side and the Usos and Sikoa behind him. Cole said it’s time for the trial of the Tribal Chief. The crowd chanted “you got pinned” at Reigns. Reigns addressed the fans as Madison Square Garden and asked them to acknowledge him. He was met with a smattering of boos. He said the crowd was right and he got pinned. Reigns said that last time he checked, he’s still the Tribal Chief. The crowd chanted “Tribal Chief”. Reigns smirked and asked if the Usos heard it. He said the crowd wasn’t talking to them. Reigns pointed to Jimmy and said he’s not the Tribal Chief. Reigns turned to Jey and said that Jey isn’t the Tribal Chief either. Reigns said he shouldn’t be here because he didn’t call for Tribal Court. Reigns asked who had the authority to call him out here. Reigns asked if it was Jimmy or Jey.

-Jimmy said not this time. Jey said Reigns isn’t going to manipulate them. Jey threw to a video package. The package said Exhibit A. The video showed footage of Reigns freaking out at various times over the past three years. The video ended and Reigns scratched his head. Reigns then rubbed his face and smirked. Reigns responded to a crowd chant that was profane and said “no, I didn’t”. Reigns said the video isn’t who he is. Reigns said it was who he was forced to be. Jey looked down. Reigns asked Jey if he thinks Reigns wanted to lower himself and do all that. He said he did it for Jey and Jimmy and Sikoa. Reigns said he was a Wrestlemania main event long before the Bloodline. He said he didn’t need the Bloodline, the Bloodline needed him. Reigns said he put himself in situations he shouldn’t be in for the family. Reigns said that the Usos compiled footage of Reigns in his worst moments to embarrass him. Reigns said his daughters are in the back watching and questioning their father because of the Usos. Reigns said he has enough responsibility. He said he already has five children, he doesn’t need the Usos’ also. Reigns said he doesn’t need this, and right now, umbrella service sounds good. Reigns said he doesn’t want it and doesn’t need it. Reigns said he was done and he doesn’t want it anymore. He told Jey if he wants it, he can have it.

-Reigns stepped up to Jey. Jey stared Reigns down. Reigns took his lei off and held it in front of him. Reigns asked Jey if this is what he wanted after everything Reigns has done. Reigns put the lei on Jey then rubbed his eyes. Reigns then removed the Undisputed title and threw it down. Reigns kneeled in front of Jey and looked down. Reigns choked back tears. Jey reached down and consoled Reigns. Reigns low blowed Jey and Jey collapsed. Jimmy checked on Jey then went after Reigns. Jimmy stomped on Reigns before Sikoa pulled Jimmy off. The lei was in the center of the ring. Sikoa looked down at it. Jimmy looked at Sikoa. Sikoa turned and looked at Reigns. Jimmy charged Sikoa but Sikoa took him down with a Samoan Spike. Sikoa lifted the lei and looked at it. The crowd chanted to Sikoa to “put it on”. Sikoa looked down at the lei as Reigns got to his feet and stood in front of Sikoa. Reigns held his hand out. Jey attacked Reigns and Sikoa and took them down. Jey beat on Reigns. Sikoa grabbed Jey and took him down with a Rock Bottom. Sikoa stood back as Reigns took Jimmy down with a Superman Punch. Reigns kicked Jimmy out of the ring. Sikoa and Reigns followed Jimmy out. Sikoa took apart the announce table as Reigns beat on Jimmy. Jey tried to help but Sikoa hit him with a couple of right hands. Sikoa placed Jey on the apron then tied him up in the ropes. Reigns screamed at Jey and told Jey he would never be Tribal Chief while Reigns was alive. Reigns walked over and picked up the Undisputed title. Jimmy got to his feet and Reigns stalked him. Reigns hit Jimmy with the title then mounted Jimmy and rained down shots with the belt. Reigns threw Jimmy into the steps as Sikoa forced Jey to watch. Reigns picked up the steps and hit Jimmy with them. Jimmy went down. Reigns placed the belt on the steps. Reigns then propped Jimmy against the barricade and hit him with the steps again. Reigns posed. Jey freed himself from the ropes and tackled Reigns. Sikoa pulled Jey off and delivered a Samoan Spike that took Jey down. Sikoa tossed Jey over the table and into the barricade. Reigns yelled at Sikoa to finish Jimmy. Sikoa picked up Jimmy and put him on the announce table. Reigns tossed the announcer chairs on top of Jey. Sikoa climbed the barricade and dove off onto Jimmy through the announce table. Sikoa posed above Jimmy as Reigns and Heyman looked on. Heyman placed the lei back on Reigns. Heyman handed Reigns the Undisputed title and Reigns posed over the fallen body of Jimmy. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Well, that was closer to what I thought we would get at Money in the Bank, but it worked really well here. I know people have complained about the swerves in this story, but in this case it made sense. I didn’t buy for a second that Reigns was giving up his seat that easily. I was actually shocked he went as far as he did before he turned on Jey. Really good segment and a good beat down. If they have Jimmy out of the equation for Jey to get a shot at Reigns, I wish the beat down had been a little more severe, but it’ll work for a short time. This shouldn’t be something that keeps Jimmy out for months, but a few weeks is believable enough. The best part of this segment was again, the tease with Sikoa. Sikoa picking up the lei and being conflicted was another good moment. I almost wish we could have seen it play out a bit longer before Jey interfered. He was definitely conflicted, but it was hard to tell how much with how fast Jey got involved. I’ve said it numerous times, but I can’t wait to see the Reigns and Sikoa relationship explode and exactly how that’s going to happen. With that said, I’ll take this story as it comes and be patient because they keep delivering. Another good segment and a good step toward the likely Jey versus Reigns match at Summerslam.)

-EMT’s had Jimmy on a gurney and wheeled him to an ambulance. Jey followed and assured Jimmy that he was there and wasn’t going anywhere. Cole threw to a replay of what happened in the previous segment. The ambulance pulled off as other wrestlers looked on.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Maybe a little much considering the beat down we saw, but it fits the story well enough that I’ll give it a pass.)

-Cole and Barrett stood ringside in the debris of their announce table.

-Sheamus was in the ring.

-Austin Theory made his entrance.

(1) SHEAMUS vs. AUSTIN THEORY (c) – United States Championship Match

Sheamus took Theory to the corner and beat on him. Sheamus lifted Theory to his shoulders but Theory fought out. Sheamus charged Theory in the corner but Theory got a boot up. Theory charged Sheamus and Sheamus countered with a slam. Theory rolled to the outside. Sheamus climbed to the top rope and came off with a knee that took Theory down at ringside. [c]

Theory punched Sheamus as he was in the ring and Sheamus was on the apron. Theory started Ten Beats but Sheamus stopped Theory and landed elbows. Sheamus hit a slingshot shoulder block and climbed to the top rope. Sheamus came off with a knee and covered Theory for a two count. Sheamus went for an Irish Curse but Theory fought him off. Theory took Sheamus down with an elbow then made a cover for a two count. Theory stomped on Sheamus. Theory climbed to the top rope. Sheamus cut Theory off and landed a big punch. Sheamus beat on Theory then followed him up. Sheamus beat on Theory some more and lifted Theory to his shoulders. Theory got free and punched Sheamus. Theory lifted Sheamus to his shoulders and planted him with a slam. Theory made the cover and got another two count. Theory was frustrated as they cut to break. [c]

Sheamus beat on Theory in the corner. Sheamus delivered a powerslam. Sheamus set up for a Celtic Cross. Theory got free and went to thje apron. Theory pulled Sheamus down on the top rope and rolled through. Theory looked for a dropkick but Sheamus blocked and countered into a Texas Cloverleaf. Pretty Deadly appeared and Sheamus took out Kit Wilson. Sheamus hit Elton Prince with Ten Beats. Theory hit Sheamus with a big dropkick. Sheamus took Theory down and made the cover for a two count. The Brawling Brutes came down and attacked Pretty Deadly at ringside. Wilson got on the apron and Sheamus went for a Brogue Kick. Wilson got out of the way and Sheamus got caught on the ropes. Theory rolled up Sheamus and grabbed the tights for the win.

WINNER: Austin Theory in 12:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Why can’t Theory just beat Sheamus clean? I know I say this all the time, but why is it so hard? They seem to believe in Theory and think he has a future. I get he’s on a longer track than someone like Solo Sikoa, but why can’t they just start investing in him now? Sheamus losing to Theory isn’t going to hurt Sheamus in the slightest and the fluke wins aren’t helping Theory at all. It’s fine, do the distractions and all the nonsense, but once the Brutes have evened the sides and taken out Pretty Deadly, be done with it. At that point, just let Theory beat Sheamus with his finish. It’s just all a waste. This is the second time that Theory has beat Sheamus this way, so I assume they’re building to something where the two teams can’t get involved. Maybe a cage match? Will Theory actually beat Sheamus clean in that? Or is all of this so Sheamus can beat Theory for the U.S. title for no reason?)

-They showed a video preview for the Grayson Waller Effect with Edge. Barrett said it’s coming up soon. [c]

-They showed still photos of memorable WWE moments in Madison Square Garden. They ended with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s first Stunner to Vince McMahon in 1997.

[HOUR TWO]

-Grayson Waller got his over the top introduction. Waller said he hasn’t had a match yet on Smackdown, but he’s here in the World’s most famous arena. Waller said there’s been huge moments in this arena, but none bigger than the announcement his guest is going to make. Waller introduced Edge.

-Edge made his entrance.

-Waller asked Edge to have a seat and welcomed him. Edge started to talk to the crowd and Waller cut him off. Waller told Edge to make his announcement. Edge said it was the twenty-fifth anniversary of his career in WWE. Waller asked why Edge was back in WWE because he has plenty of money. Edge said it was about the fans. Edge got up and stood in the ring. He said he goes way back with New York. Edge mentioned that his first PLE was Summerslam 1998 in MSG. Edge pointed out where he came out of the crowd and where the entrance used to be. He said New York opened his arms to him and it’s hard to earn New York’s respect. Edge said that New York is home to hard workers and big dreamers. Edge said he’s like that too, and that’s why they get along. Waller said that Edge is announcing his retirement. Waller told the fans to stand and thank Edge as it will be his last time in Madison Square Garden. Waller asked everyone to thank him and clapped. Edge said that last week Waller was standing across from John Cena and now he’s with Edge, so someone sees something in him. Edge said that Waller hasn’t had a match on the main roster yet and he’s doggy paddled into some deep waters. Edge said he’s not retiring and he’s actually going to have a match tonight. He said it’s going to be Edge against Grayson Waller. Edge gave the mic to Waller and left the ring. Cole hyped the match for later in the night.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Edge is part of my favorite tag team of all time. I was very behind his push in 2005 as the first Money in the Bank winner. I remember rapidly explaining to my wife what a big deal it was that he returned at Royal Rumble 2020. With all of that said, his return has been a huge disappointment and I’m just ready for him to go away at this point. He hasn’t done anything noteworthy and he hasn’t used his star power to put over any new talent as he’s won every feud he’s been in, except for Reigns, who doesn’t need rub from Edge anyway. I really hope that tonight is not another example of Edge getting a win he doesn’t need against a guy that has potential. Fingers crossed, but I don’t see it going that way. Again, I feel bad saying this, but it is true.)

-Cole threw to a replay of the opening segment with Reigns and Sikoa beating down Jimmy and Jey Uso. Cole mentioned that Jimmy was taken to a local hospital and he’s currently being evaluated.

-A.J. Styles made his entrance with Michin. Cole hyped Styles upcoming match with Karrion Kross for after the break. [c]

They showed a graphic for Grayson Waller against Edge. Cole hyped the match for later in the evening.

(2) A.J. STYLES (w/ Michin) vs. KARRION KROSS (w/ Scarlett)

Kross had his leg taped. He attacked Styles and took him down. Kross landed big forearms on Styles in the corner. Styles went down hard and Kross measured him. Kross hit the Kross Hammer and Styles collapsed. Kross looked for the Kross Jacket but Styles hit a jawbreaker to escape. Styles hit a Pele Kick and sent Kross to the corner. Styles took Kross down and went to the apron. Scarlett grabbed Styles’ foot. Michin took out Scarlett. Styles fought back on Kross and hit the Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

WINNER: A.J. Styles in 2:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: What is the point of this feud? I would say it’s to kill time, but their last two matches have combined for like seven minutes of TV time including entrances. It’s just such a waste. It doesn’t do anything for either guy and just loses all credibility when the matches are this short. Terrible angle and idea. They should have just done the creepy Kross promos in the back then had one ten to twelve minute match and been done with it. The rest of this is a joke.)

-Cole threw to a video recap of Charlotte and Asuka’s Women’s Championship match last week on Smackdown. The video transitioned to Bianca Belair’s attack on both women after the match.

-Asuka made her entrance. [c]

-Asuka was in the ring. She laughed then said no one is ready for Asuka. Bianca Belair made her entrance and ran to the ring. Belair and Asuka brawled. Belair took Asuka down and punched her. Charlotte Flair came down the ramp. Belair left the ring and went after Charlotte. Chsrlotte fought Belair off. Asuka climbed to the top rope. Iyo Sky attacked Asuka with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Bayley cheered Sky on. Bayley tried to cash in for Sky but Belair took Bayley out. Charlotte took out Sky with a big boot. Cole said that Sky didn’t cash in because the bell never rang.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I don’t know if the opening segment ran long or what, but this has felt like the most rushed episode of Smackdown in recent memory. They’re cramming a lot in here and it seems there’s been a ton more commercial breaks too. The second part could be false, but it feels that way. Anyway, this was just a rushed segment that didn’t accomplish much of anything. It’s nice to see so many women involved in the title picture, but other than reminding everyone of what’s going on, this didn’t accomplish much.)

-Cole and Barrett sat ringside. Cole threw to a video recap of the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match from this past Saturday. The video highlighted the bump taken by Logan Paul and Ricochet, L.A. Knight’s near victory, and Damien Priest’s win.

-Edge made his entrance. They showed a graphic for Edge against Waller. Cole hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-They showed more still images of WWE in Madison Square Garden. This section ended with John Cena’s return at Royal Rumble 2008.

-Grayson Waller made his entrance.

(3) EDGE vs. GRAYSON WALLER

They circled each other. They locked up. Edge went for a headlock but Waller got free. Edge took Waller down with a pair of shoulder blocks. Edge hit Waller with a couple of slams that sent Edge’s knee to Waller’s gut. Edge then hit a pair of side suplexes on Waller. Edge chopped Waller. Edge punched Waller and Waller answered with a punch of his own. Waller tried a crossbody but Edge caught him and delivered a fallaway slam. Edge measured Waller and charged but Waller hit Edge with a knee. Waller tossed Edge to the outside. Waller slid under the bottom rope and clotheslined Edge down on the outside. [c]

Waller hit a tornado DDT and covered Edge for a two count. Waller hit a double axe on Edge then went to the neck with a neck vise. Edge tried to fight back but Waller cranked on the neck. Edge got to his feet and fought back with forearms. Edge came off the ropes but Waller landed a knee to Edge’s gut. Waller slammed Edge to the mat face first. Waller pulled back on Edge’s neck as he talked trash into the camera. Waller slammed Edge’s face down again. Waller climbed to the second rope but Edge cut him off. Edge followed Waller up and beat on him. Edge set up for a superplex but Waller fought him off. Waller sent Edge to the mat. Waller went back to the second rope and walked to the side. Waller came off but Edge got his knees up to Waller’s ribs. The crowd cheered on Edge as both men were down. Edge got to the ropes and pulled himself up. He took Edge down with a big boot then a flapjack. Waller went to the apron. Edge slid under Waller and powerbombed him from the apron to the floor. Cole said that Jey Uso is back in the building. Edge rolled Waller back into the ring then climbed to the top rope. Edge came off with a crossbody and covered Waller but Waller kicked out at two. Edge set up for a DDT but Waller blocked. Waller lifted Edge to his shoulders but Edge got free. Waller recovered quickly and flipped into an Unprettier and covered Edge for a two count. Waller beat on Edge and covered him again for a two count. Waller was frustrated. Waller stomped at Edge and yelled at him. Edge fought back to his feet and came off the ropes. Waller caught Edge with a spinning punch and covered Edge for another two count. Waller lifted Edge to his shoulders, Edge got free and hit an Edgecution. Both men were down in the ring. Edge rolled into a cover and Waller kicked out at two. Edge charged Waller and Waller moved. Edge hit the second turnbuckle. Waller went to the outside. Waller rolled into the ring and went for the Rolling Stunner but Edge caught him with a spear. Edge made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Edge in 15:00

-Edge took the mic. He looked at Waller and told him “you swam”. Waller sulked in the corner as Edge went up the ramp.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Well, I figured that would happen. I’d never seen Waller wrestle before and he looked really good here. He has a solid move-set and they got enough time to have a full match here. Edge looked better than the last time we saw him on Smackdown and Waller made a great first impression. I don’t care for the outcome, but I’ll take the clean finish. Edge saying that Waller swam after the fact doesn’t really help the fact that he beat a guy twenty years younger than him for no reason, but I guess that’s where we are now. Waller wasn’t the type to have an undefeated streak anyway. There’s too much of that going around right now, so it’s good that Waller will be different. I’m interested to see where they go with Waller here as they could have made him look like a joke, but they didn’t. He fought hard and had some moments where he could have won. On top of that, he showed a serious side that will only help him down the road. He’s a long way from being the Miz after a performance like that.)

-Reigns was in his locker room with Sikoa. Heyman arrived. Heyman told Reigns that Jey is back in the arena and he’s looking for Reigns. Reigns said Jey won’t have to look long, because Reigns will be in the ring waiting for him. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: For the record, Reigns shouldn’t be hard to find in general. He hangs out in a room that says “Roman Reigns” on the door.)

-They announced Asuka against Bianca Belair for the Women’s Championship next week on Smackdown.

-Reigns was in the ring with Heyman and Sikoa. Heyman handed Reigns a mic. Reigns said he didn’t like how it went the first time, so they’re going to do it again. Reigns asked Madison Square Garden and all of New York to acknowledge him. He was met with a loud mixed reaction.

-Jey Uso made his entrance. Sikoa and Reigns stared at the entrance way. Sikoa looked around in the crowd. Reigns removed the Undisputed title and set it down in the ring. Jey appeared in the crowd and walked down the steps. Sikoa exited the ring. Jey leapt over the barricade into Sikoa. Jey tossed Sikoa into the ring post. Jey stared Reigns down. Jey rubbed his face and looked conflicted. Reigns pointed to the crowd and yelled at Reigns. Jey entered the ring with a chair. Jey hit Reigns in the gut then in the back with the chair. Sikoa attacked Jey from behind. Jey hit Sikoa with a superkick then blasted him multiple times with the chair as Reigns and Heyman retreated up the ramp. Reigns looked on from the top of the ramp. Jey tossed the chair out of the ring then picked up the Undisputed title that Reigns left in the ring. Reigns watched from the ramp with Heyman. Reigns told Jey to put the belt down.

-Jey picked up a mic. Jey asked if it was like that. Jey answered himself and said it was always like that. Jey said this was the trial of the Tribal Chief and he’s the judge, jury, and executioner. Jey said he has to get Reigns now. He said it’s trial by combat. Jey said it’s not about brothers or wise men. He said it’s about him and Reigns. Jey said that Reigns better accept his challenge so Jey can whoop Reigns’ ass one more time. Jey threw the mic down as Reigns looked on.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Short and to the point, but good stuff yet again. This was powerful stuff from Jey as he’s finally reached that true breaking point. He was done with the Bloodline before, but even earlier tonight, he consoled Reigns, and was ready to forgive him. After the attack on Jimmy, Jey is done and wants to be the one to beat Reigns and end all of this once and for all. Jey may not want to be the Tribal Chief himself, but he certainly doesn’t want Reigns to be. Jey gave a great beatdown to Sikoa here. Really good closing segment to capitalize on what they did earlier in the night. They did a lot tonight to set up the match for Summerslam, which could be a sign that we won’t see Reigns for a couple of weeks. If that’s the case, they got their money’s worth tonight and they did a great job making the most of both segments. Really good stuff and another step forward in the fantastic Bloodline story.)