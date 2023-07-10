News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/9 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Notes from MSG Smackdown including records set, updates on Rousey, Drew, Big E, ratings notes, Raw preview, more (20 min.)

July 10, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics: Notes from MSG Smackdown last Friday including records set, updates on Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, and Big E, Raw and NXT ratings notes, Raw preview, and analysis of our poll on who should beat Roman Reigns for his title.

