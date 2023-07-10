VIP AUDIO 7/9 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Notes from MSG Smackdown including records set, updates on Rousey, Drew, Big E, ratings notes, Raw preview, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics: Notes from MSG Smackdown last Friday including records set, updates on Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, and Big E, Raw and NXT ratings notes, Raw preview, and analysis of our poll on who should beat Roman Reigns for his title.

