VIP AUDIO 7/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (7-10-2005): WWE releases over a dozen wrestlers including insider reasons behind many of their releases, WWE opens negotiations with Lesnar despite their past (29 min.)

Breaking insider details and insight into the two big stories of the week – WWE acknowledging negotiations with Brock Lesnar and the list of over a dozen wrestlers released. Keller goes through the entire list of names and provides insider info on why each of them were considered expendable according to various sources within WWE. Who said the wrong thing to top members of management? Who was a victim of who they hung out with? Who partied too much on the road? And more specific reasons for various cutbacks. Plus, what is the reaction to the five months pregnant Dawn Marie being released and why her release could be a p.r. mess. And which of the released talents could be of use to TNA and in what capacity?

Also, the latest on Brock Lesnar, why he is negotiating with WWE again, how his relationship with Rena Mero influenced the latest turn of events, and more…

