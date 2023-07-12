VIP AUDIO 7/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-9-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of the Week, Indy Line-up of Week with Dusty Rhodes vs. Kid Kash, Styles vs. Daniels, Lethal vs. Teddy Hart, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 9, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

Indy Line-up of the Week including Dusty Rhodes vs. Kid Kash, A.J. Styles vs. Christopher Daniels, Jay Lethal vs. Teddy Hart

Question of the Week on what was the best major wrestling event of 2005 so far.

The Hot Five Stories of the Week including TNA’s PPV, the latest with Brock Lesnar, C.M. Punk’s ROH status, the Smackdown Terrorist angle, and Jim Cornette

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO