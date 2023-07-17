News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/17 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Bayley injury with backstage update, Raw and NXT preview, WWE momentum, Summerslam attendance update, new Cody documentary thoughts, Eric Young, Nick Aldis, more (21 min.)

July 17, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

  • Bayley’s knee injury and an update from backstage after her match
  • Preview of Raw and NXT this week.
  • More examples of WWE momentum with ticket sales and TV ratings
  • Thoughts on what we know so far about the new Cody Rhodes documentary on Peacock being released in two weeks.
  • Some social media notes on Charlotte and Aliyah.
  • Eric Young addresses his career move and some notes on his WWE departure
  • 20 Years Ago Raw notes
  • And more!

