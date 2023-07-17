VIP AUDIO 7/17 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Bayley injury with backstage update, Raw and NXT preview, WWE momentum, Summerslam attendance update, new Cody documentary thoughts, Eric Young, Nick Aldis, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

Bayley’s knee injury and an update from backstage after her match

Preview of Raw and NXT this week.

More examples of WWE momentum with ticket sales and TV ratings

Thoughts on what we know so far about the new Cody Rhodes documentary on Peacock being released in two weeks.

Some social media notes on Charlotte and Aliyah.

Eric Young addresses his career move and some notes on his WWE departure

20 Years Ago Raw notes

And more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO