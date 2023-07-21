Claudio Castagnoli retains ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Claudio Castagnoli beat Pac to retain the ROH World Championship at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor PPV.

Pac turned on Blackpool Combat Club at the conclusion of the Blood and Guts match and left the ring making this match personal. Castagnoli did not follow the Code of Honor and went after Pac before the bell and tried to finish the match quickly with an uppercut and a Neutrailizer, but Pac managed to escape the Neutralizer.

The match featured a spectacular spot that saw Castagnoli pick up Pac and body slam him over the top through a table at ringside. The match saw Pac counter the Neutralizer time after time until late in the match when he went for a springboard and Castagnoli turned it into a Ricola Bomb for a nearfall. Pac missed the Black Arrow later in the match. He eventually nearly finished Castagnoli in spectacular fashion after countering a Ricola Bomb into the Brutalizer submission.

Castagnoli threw himself into the ground to break the hold, but Pac locked it in again. Castagnoli then climbed the turnbuckles and turned the Brutalizer into an air raid crash off the turnbuckles. The finish of the match saw Wheeler Yuta run down and distract Pac when he was near the ropes. Castagnoli then finished him off with a big Ricola Bomb to get the pin and retain the ROH World Championship.

After the match, Rey Fenix and Penta came out and reformed Death Triangle and attacked The BCC in the ring. They were outnumbered 3-2. Best Friends eventually ran down to clear the ring and then Orange Cassidy came down and hit a Superman Punch on Castagnoli to clear the ring.