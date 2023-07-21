Athena retains ROH Women’s World Championship at Death Before Dishonor PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Athena retained the ROH Women’s World Championship over Willow Nightengale in the main event of ROH’s Death Before Dishonor PPV.

The match featured both women trading big moves back and forth from the outset. Athena set the tone early in the match hitting a side effect on apron. The match picked up from there and they ended up going to the outside later in the match where Nightengale ducked a charge from Athena and she went into the ringsteps. Nightengale then hit a cannonball and tossed Athen back into the ring for a two count.

Athena was about to encounter Nightengale’s initial attempt at Babe with the Powerbomb, but Nightengale hit it later in the match and the fans audibly gasped for the nearfall. The fans really got into the match as it went on. A short time later, Athen hit the O-face, but Nightengale kicked out and the fans were once again shocked.

After some back and forth action, Athena hit another O-face, but this time she l0cked in the crossface right after hitting it. Nightengale put up a big struggle and even got a pinning combination on Athena for a two count. However, Athena was able to maintain the crossface and with announcers Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman begging for Nightengale to get to the ropes, she passed out in the hold. The ref checked Nightengale’s arm and called for the bell giving Athena the win via ref stoppage.

After the match, Athena picked up Nightengale and showed her respect by raising her arm to end the PPV.